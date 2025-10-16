Paul Lakin congratulates Hull KR on topping the grading table

HULL KR chief executive Paul Lakin has thanked everyone involved with the club for delivering the best score in the short history of the grading system.

The Robins topped this year’s grading table with 17.85 points, an improvement of four places and 1.88 points.

When Leeds Rhinos came top of the first indicative grades in 2023, they received 17.49 points, while St Helens had the highest score last year with 17.02.

Hull KR’s total was boosted significantly by their on-field performance, receiving bonus points for the treble of Super League, Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield.

“Securing the highest score in the sport is testament to all the hard work on and off the field over the last couple of years,” said Lakin.

“Clearly what the fans see are the results, and now trophies on the pitch. But behind that, a huge amount of work has gone on to improve our facilities and grow the fanbase locally in stadia and digitally across our international projects.

“The increased score is a reflection of all of that. On behalf of the board of directors I’d like to thank our partners, sponsors, staff and players, who have all done their bit to contribute.

“With the Las Vegas trip, and a World Club Challenge to host, 2026 is set to be even more exciting for the club, and gives us opportunities to keep on growing.”