Alan Kilshaw takes Nigeria coach role for Cumbria game

KEIGHLEY COUGARS head coach Alan Kilshaw will take charge of the Nigerian men’s team for next month’s representative game against Cumbria.

Nigeria were initially meant to be led by Jake Webster, who Kilshaw succeeded as Keighley boss earlier this year.

But Webster has stepped down due to “family commitments”ahead of the match at Barrow’s Northern Competitions Stadium on Sunday, November 2.

Kilshaw will be assisted by his number two at Keighley, Craig McDowell.

“I’m honoured to be leading the Nigeria rugby league team in our upcoming game against Cumbria,” said Kilshaw.

“I’m excited to work with both new and existing staff as we bring the players into camp and prepare for a strong performance that reflects the values of the country and the pride of those with Nigerian heritage.

“It’s a fantastic time to be involved in international rugby league, and I’m looking forward to representing Nigeria with passion and purpose.”