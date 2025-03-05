Paul McShane taking on bigger coaching role at York Knights

PAUL McSHANE is stepping up his coaching involvement at York Knights following the departure of assistant boss Ged Corcoran.

The former England hooker joined York ahead of this season from Castleford in a player-coach role.

Corcoran recently left for Featherstone where he is now number-two to another former York assistant, Paul Cooke.

McShane and long-serving Will Leatt currently make up head coach Mark Applegarth’s support staff, McShane working particularly with the forwards and Leatt the backs.

“If there is someone who can add value to the squad, to York and to me then there is the scope to get someone in, but we won’t pull the trigger too early and get the wrong fit,” said Applegarth of recruiting another assistant.

“Macca (McShane) was working with Ged on the middles. Paul has picked that up so that’s no problem whatsoever.

“He’s a great guy who knows his rugby inside out, so I’ve no issues giving him a bit more responsibility.

“As you’d expect, around the ruck especially he’s been great. Naturally in the position he plays, he’s there to control your structure and make sure the ball is getting to the right areas of the field.

“I’m really enjoying working with Macca. He’s a champion guy. He tells it how it is. He’s quiet off the field but a little loudmouth on it, which is exactly what you want. The lads have really taken to him too.”

McShane has also been impressing on the field, with a top individual display against Halifax helping the Knights reach the 1895 Cup quarter-finals.

He was limited to eleven appearances in his final season at Castleford because of injury but Applegarth says the 35-year-old remains in fine fettle.

“He can still do a solid 80 if you need him. His contribution has been great,” he added.

“He still trains really hard. He’s always out on the field doing his extras, and sometimes you have to drag him off it.

“He’s exactly what you’d expect from a Super League Man of Steel.”