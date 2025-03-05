Oldham’s Kieran Dixon relieved to reach impressive milestone

PRACTICE made perfect – almost – for Oldham’s Kieran Dixon as kicked his way to the milestone of 1,500 points.

The veteran back was two points off the landmark heading into their Championship round-two clash with Batley.

But he missed all three of his goal attempts, handing the responsibility for the final conversion to Josh Drinkwater who was successful in rescuing a draw.

Dixon returned to kicking duties for the 1895 Cup first-round visit of rivals Rochdale only to miss his first attempt.

However, he nailed the other nine in Oldham’s ten-try victory, adding to nine successful goals from nine in their opening Championship win at York.

He also scored a try against Rochdale, taking him to 196 points for Oldham in addition to 190 in Widnes colours, 4 for Leigh, 198 at York, 768 over two spells with London, 152 as a Hull KR player, four on dual-registration at Newcastle and eight on England Knights duty.

“Coming off the back of last week, kicking is something I put a lot of effort into,” said Dixon.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself, knowing I was that close to 1,500 points.

“It just took one kick going over to say ‘I’m back’. It’s a big confidence thing, especially being out there on your own.

“It’s something I take a lot of pride in so to get myself back on form has been massive.”