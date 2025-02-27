Paul Rowley addresses Salford Red Devils players not being paid as expected

PAUL ROWLEY said Salford’s players will be paid tomorrow (Friday) after they did not receive their wages as expected on Thursday.

All Out Rugby League revealed during the Red Devils’ heavy loss to Hull KR that there had been a delay in payments due to the money coming from overseas, after the club came under new ownership earlier this month.

Rowley said after the game that this was no excuse for their defeat and was relaxed about the issue being resolved quickly.

“It’s not an issue to me. We know the situation there. It’s not a problem,” said the coach.

“If it’s been a distraction I won’t wear that personally because we’re here to play rugby.

“We’ve a million (possible) excuses lined up already. We can’t ignore the turmoil and weight the lads have carried for some time.

“However, if you want to have a victim mentality, people will just stand on you and you won’t get sympathy.

“Having a victim mentality wouldn’t be very wise, but there looked to have been elements of that in our last two performances.”

On when the players would be paid, Rowley said: “It’s tomorrow.

“Again, it’s not a concern. Everyone’s been very clear and kept in the loop.

“It’s a transitional process of it (the money) crossing countries and going through this, that and other, so there’s no dramas there.

“The transparency has been first class and we’re all clear and up to date.”