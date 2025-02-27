Hull KR romp to victory over dreadful Salford Red Devils

HULL KR 42 SALFORD RED DEVILS 0

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Sewell Group Craven Park, Thursday

HULL KR continued their unbeaten start to the season with a huge victory over dreadful, rock-bottom Salford.

In contrast to one- and two-point wins in their opening two matches, the Robins scored seven tries in a totally one-sided affair.

Hull KR’s success came despite missing both first-choice halfbacks, with Mikey Lewis sidelined by a groin injury and Tyrone May still out with a hamstring issue.

And they were further disrupted after little more than a minute of the game as fullback Niall Evalds came off with a head knock, leaving an unfamiliar spine of Jack Broadbent, Peta Hiku and Danny Richardson.

Rhyse Martin also limped off in a costly first half, yet the Robins totally dominated to lead 20-0 at the break.

All three of their first-half tries were scored in the opening twelve minutes, two while Jayden Nikorima was in the sin bin.

The Salford halfback was judged to have tipped Evalds in the tackle which saw his head hit the ground and ended his night very early.

Kelepi Tanginoa came on for Evalds in Broadbent’s centre position and immediately scored a try, going in from close range off a Richardson pass.

Oliver Gildart then finished a fine try which involved an Elliot Minchella drive and offload followed by Martin’s tip-on of a Michael McIlorum pass for Broadbent to assist the try-scorer.

And the purple patch was completed by Tom Davies, played into the corner by Hiku on the end of a slick passing move.

Richardson took over kicking duties to convert as Martin – who goaled Tanginoa’s opening try – was withdrawn.

And the halfback, making only his third appearance for Hull KR since signing from Castleford early last year, also slotted two penalties in a low-quality remainder of the half, one awarded for a Chris Atkin ball steal and the other for an Esan Marsters trip.

The hosts’ grip of the game only tightened at the start of the second half, with Broadbent showing his abilities at fullback by slicing through the Salford defence for a try on his 100th career appearance.

Prop Jai Whitbread then forced his way over from close range after running onto Jez Litten’s dummy-half pass as errors piled the pressure on the Red Devils.

The same combination produced the same result on the hour, Whitbread this time running in support of a Litten dart towards the posts.

Referee Aaron Moore brandished his yellow card at a Salford player for the second time with 14 minutes remaining, Chris Hill punished for holding down in the tackle after successive offences.

And Hull KR again took advantage with Litten completing an impressive display off the bench with a solo try, selling Chris Hankinson a dummy after his initial kick deflected back into his hands.

GAMESTAR: Jez Litten was his inventive best off the bench, helping to fill the void of established players in Hull KR’s spine.

GAMEBREAKER: It was clear after a dozen minutes that this wasn’t going to be much of a contest.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Hull KR’s second try, finished by Oliver Gildart, was an exceptional piece of work.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jez Litten (Hull KR)

2 pts Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

1 pt Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

1 Niall Evalds

2 Tom Davies

18 Jack Broadbent

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

3 Peta Hiku

19 Danny Richardson

8 Sauaso Sue

14 Michael McIlorum

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

17 Rhyse Martin

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

9 Jez Litten

11 Dean Hadley

16 Jai Whitbread

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

18th man (used)

15 Sam Luckley

Also in 21-man squad

7 Tyrone May

21 Jack Brown

25 Bill Leyland

Tries: Tanginoa (3), Gildart (8), Davies (12), Broadbent (45), Whitbread (51, 60), Litten (71)

Goals: Martin 1/2, Richardson 6/7

RED DEVILS

1 Ryan Brierley

3 Nene Macdonald

17 Esan Marsters

4 Tim Lafai

5 Deon Cross

6 Jayden Nikorima

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Brad Singleton

14 Chris Atkin

18 Jack Ormondroyd

15 Shane Wright

12 Kallum Watkins

10 Chris Hill

Subs (all used)

19 Justin Sangaré

20 Joe Bullock

23 Chris Hankinson

30 Tiaki Chan

18th man (not used)

27 Kai Morgan

Also in 20-man squad

22 Matty Foster

24 Harvey Wilson

Sin bin: Nikorima (2) – tip tackle, Hill (66) – holding down

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 18-0, 20-0; 26-0, 30-0, 36-0, 42-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Jez Litten; Red Devils: Kallum Watkins

Penalty count: 11-3

Half-time: 20-0

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 10,515