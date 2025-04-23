Paul Rowley believes Salford Red Devils players “understand the situation” as Thursday payday looms

PAUL ROWLEY believes that Salford Red Devils players “understand the situation” ahead of payday tomorrow.

Traditionally, the Red Devils are paid on the final Thursday of every month, but the past two months have seen those wages appear late.

That has caused consternation in the Salford ranks, with the likes of Kallum Watkins, Marc Sneyd and Brad Singleton all exiting the club for pastures new.

Though tomorrow is looming large, the Salford boss insists that he has got players at his disposal now that ‘understand’ the situation’.

“We have a group of players that are now understanding the situation a little bit so that narrative is drifting away,” Rowley said.

“We have got a good few leaders who are understanding of the situation and the takeover deal will be the catalyst for funds.

“This month is coming early in terms of payroll but the players are very understanding and relaxed about the situation.

“There are other clubs that have been late on pay as well which doesn’t get a mention and clubs that haven’t been taken over when they are supposed to have been.

“I just stay positive that there is something good to look forward to. I’m confident it will come whether it’s today, tomorrow or the day after.”

In terms of on the field, Rowley is looking at a healthy squad bar Matty Foster who failed his HIA in Salford’s loss to Catalans Dragons last weekend.

“We are relatively healthy. Matty Foster got a HIA so he will be unavailable for this week,” Rowley said.

“Everything is good though so we should just be able to follow the protocol and he should be ready for Magic Weekend.

“We’ve got a decent group of lads and our loan players have fitted in well. We are happy that we’ve got a good group.”

The Red Devils will go up against Leigh, and Rowley couldn’t hide his admiration for Adrian Lam’s side.

“Everyone has gone under the radar because everyone has been chatting about us for all the wrong reasons.

“I think Leigh have been great ever since they came back into Super League. We have always had tough games against them.

“They are very capable of causing a lot of damage. I’ve got a lot of respect for them.”