Paul Rowley gives latest on Salford Red Devils star following “sick note” and RFL loan ruling

PAUL ROWLEY has confirmed that Deon Cross has not returned for Salford Red Devils ahead of their clash against Leigh Leopards this weekend.

Cross has failed to feature in Salford’s past few fixtures amidst speculation of a move to St Helens.

But, Rowley revealed that the Cross issue is currently with new chief executive Chris Irwin, with the Salford boss confirming Cross had put in “a sick note”.

“That deal is with Chris. It’s not direct with me so I’m not going into that,” Rowley said on Cross.

“As far as I’m aware he’s not available and a sick note has gone in. He’s not here and that’s all I need to know.”

Rowley will still have his loan players at hand for this weekend’s fixture against Leigh Leopards, with Castleford Tigers forward George Hill coming in for praise.

“George is with us until anything changes. That will roll on a week to week basis. He is enjoying himself.

“He has committed himself really well. I can’t speak highly of them all.”

Rowley also went on to clarify the situation surrounding loan players amidst an RFL ruling that he couldn’t bring any more loan players to the club.

“You can have six in your squad but can only play five which is actually what we’ve got at this time.

“With the squad being small, it restricts flexibility to raise funds to release players if we can’t then loan players in.”