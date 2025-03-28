Paul Rowley names Salford Red Devils squad for Wigan Warriors clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ squad for this weekend’s clash against Wigan Warriors has finally been announced after it was revealed their players had been paid.

From the Super League Match Centre, just 16 players have been named so far: Chris Atkin, Ryan Brierley, Tiaki Chan, Nathan Connell, Matty Foster, George Hill, Esan Marsters, Kai Morgan, Jack Ormondroyd, Justin Sangare, James Shields, Joe Shorrocks, Joshua Wagstaffe, Kallum Watkins, Shane Wright, Finley Yates.

Finley Yates, Joshua Wagstaffe and James Shields all played in Salford’s 82-0 defeat against St Helens in Round One and they are included again, with Nene Macdonald, Sam Davis and Ben Hellewell still unable to play due to the £1.2 million sustainability cap.

Harvey Wilson will miss out following concussion, but George Hill will make his debut following his short-term loan move from Castleford Tigers.

All Out Rugby League revealed earlier this week that the Salford players had not been paid as arranged on Thursday morning and that the Salford owners had failed to communicate to them why that was.

A statement from the Salford club called out their ownership, with the statement reading: “As many will already know, our payroll wasn’t delivered this morning as scheduled, despite assurances. It remains a difficult situation for everyone at Salford Red Devils.

“Irrespective of this, we, as players and staff have continued to uphold our commitments with professionalism, ensuring the club remains competitive on and off the field. Now, we await the same level of commitment from those responsible for ensuring the stability of our organisation.

“The unwavering support of our fans and partners during this challenging time, is both humbling and inspiring, it makes all the difference to players and staff.”

However, the Red Devils players have now been paid, meaning Sunday’s Super League fixture against Wigan will go ahead.