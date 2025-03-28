Jai Field signs new contract with Wigan Warriors

STAR fullback Jai Field has signed a new two-year deal with Wigan Warriors.

The contract runs until at least the end of 2027, the same as the previous deal agreed with Field at the beginning of 2024.

However, the new terms include options for a further two years, meaning the club could retain Field until 2029.

The 27-year-old has been a huge figure for Wigan since joining from Parramatta Eels in 2021, winning seven trophies.

On signing the new deal, Field said: “I’m really pleased to be extending my stay here at Wigan.

“I’m very grateful to the club and the fans who have shown so much faith in me over the past few seasons.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here so far and looking forward to hopefully some more great memories here with this group and club.”

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “We’re delighted Jai has committed his future to the club. He’s a quality player who brings energy, excitement, and a real X-factor to our team.

“Just as importantly, he’s a great teammate and a big part of our culture. We believe his best years are still ahead of him, and we’re proud that they’ll be in a Wigan shirt.”