Paul Rowley on Salford Red Devils’ absent players and ‘tough day’

SALFORD RED DEVILS coach Paul Rowley admitted the gulf in class was there to see as his side shipped in 14 tries against league leaders Hull KR.

​The club’s financial difficulties this year have been well documented and as a consequence they are rooted to the bottom of the Super League ladder with just two wins all season.

​Every week seems to bring a new challenge to Rowley and his staff. He named his 21-made squad midweek with Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Joe Shorrocks, Ethan Ryan and Dan Russell all named, but none of those players featured in the game with Jamie Pye being drafted in after being omitted from the initial squad.

Some reports suggest players withdrew due to concerns over the club’s finances but ​Rowley refused to point the blame at any player and insists he cannot handle off-the-field issues and is there to just coach the team.

​“We were clearly against a side there that is well polished and on a good journey (and we’re) a side that is dismantled and out of its depth,” said Rowley.

​“If the league was positioned on character, then we would be fighting it out, but it’s not unfortunately. Physicality, experience, quality, all those things, I don’t feel like I am being too harsh on my players but there is a clear gulf in quality.”

​When he was asked about the absent players, Rowley added: “Just injuries or illness, which ever way you want to look at it.

“Whether that be physical, mental or whatever, but I have got nothing bad to say about my players. I think everybody who could play, played.

​“As long as there is 17 then we keep on rocking up. It’s been a tough day, tough week and it will be the same next week, I’m sure.

“I don’t want to go deep into it, but what I will say is the team I had a nine o’clock, changed at ten and then eleven and twelve.

“I just decided to rock up and see who is playing, it’s as simple as that. It’s been a busy day with a lot of changes.”