‘People need to be held accountable’ says Hull KR boss of ‘embarrassing’ Salford Red Devils saga

HULL KR coach Willie Peters called for accountability over the “embarrassing” situation at Salford Red Devils after seeing his side record their joint-biggest ever Super League win.

Peters expressed his sympathy for the position Salford and their coach Paul Rowley have found themselves in this season following the Robins’ 12-74 victory.

​“It’s a sad situation that we are in and more so for Salford,” added Peters. “Tonight is no good for anyone.

​“It’s on TV and we are trying to get new audiences and that does not help anyone. It doesn’t help Paul Rowley, and it doesn’t help the players. It’s a weird feeling because every game is hard to win and you want to enjoy it.

​“It’s a bit of an empty feeling because of the situation people are in. I think others need to be made accountable to be honest.”

Peters paid tribute to Mikey Lewis after the halfback scored a try and set up eight others.

​Lewis was unplayable in both halves, setting up five tries in the first period and assisting three more in the second.

​Joe Burgess helped himself to four tries with all of them set up by Lewis’ kicking game.

​“It was good to see,” said Peters. “We know he has got a running game and now he is creating that passing game.

​“Even more so, he now has a short-kicking game. He has really developed his long-kicking game, and we know how important he is to us.

​“There are a couple of good kickers in the competition, but he’s working his way up there in terms of his long-kicking game, but it was nice to get some tries on the back of his short-kicking game.”