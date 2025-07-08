Paul Rowley on suggestions Salford Red Devils will be favourites against Castleford Tigers

SALFORD RED DEVILS coach Paul Rowley is happy to reflect on the improvement shown by his team in their highly competitive clash against Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

They went down 12-24 after being level on 60 minutes, with the Wolves winning with tries to Josh Thewlis and Stefan Ratchford.

This Sunday the Red Devils will host Castleford Tigers, with some pundits tipping a second win of the season for Rowley’s charges.

“We wouldn’t disrespect Castleford by making those sort of comments,” Rowley said.

“Castleford have been great and they are building as well. Historically they always give us a really tough challenge.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for them and it’s just another game for us. Like every week for us, it really is about what we do.

“We stopped worrying about the opposition a long time ago.”

Rowley is hoping to extend Danny Richardson’s loan deal from Hull KR for the rest of the season, after his two-week loan deal expired after Friday night’s game.

“We’d like to keep him all season,” said Rowley.

“Hopefully Hull KR have a healthy squad and they don’t need him.

“We support Danny and if he gets the opportunity to play some big games later in the season, we’ll be really happy for him.

“But we want to develop him as much as we can and really see what the future holds for him in a Salford shirt. He has been a real welcome addition for us.”