Sam Burgess sets out Warrington Wolves demands in key run of games

WARRINGTON coach Sam Burgess wants his Wolves to hunt down Catalans and Castleford as he aims for increased fluency and four further points before a twelve-day gap between games.

Super League’s split round 20, which has six of the twelve teams playing over one weekend and the remainder the next to allow players a break, means that after visiting The Jungle on Sunday, July 20, Burgess’ side won’t play until they head to Leigh on Friday, August 1.

First up is the trip to France to play the Dragons this Saturday, when Warrington will seek a third straight win after seeing off Hull FC 24-10 at home, then winning 24-12 at Salford on Friday.

“We’ve got a little block before a break in a few weeks, so we’re going hard at it,” said Burgess, who is aiming to better last season, when his side reached the play-off semi-finals.

“We’ll try and nail a few little bits of our game and see where it takes us.”

Consistency has been an issue this year, and Burgess is hoping his key playmakers remain fit after a string of injury issues.

“We were a bit more like our old selves against Hull, but we’re still a long way from where we need to be,” he added.

“Parts of our game were a little bit better – I think that was only the second time George (Williams), (Marc) Sneyd and Duff (Matt Dufty) had played together in the last twelve weeks, and Duff and George had only played together once in that time.

“Hopefully we can keep those guys together and start getting a bit of consistency within our group.”

Warrington are currently in a run of four consecutive away matches due to pitch maintenance work at their Halliwell Jones Stadium, where the next match is against Wigan on Friday, August 8.

With the club being sole users, turf repair generally takes place over the close-season, but the ongoing project is more extensive and requires the optimal weather conditions that this time of year provides.