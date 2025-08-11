Paul Sykes still going strong at 44 with Dewsbury Rams

DEWSBURY RAMS hailed popular halfback Paul Sykes at their game against Workington.

Sykes turns 44 today (Monday) and is still playing in what is his 27th season – a record in the professional game.

A veteran of almost 550 matches, Sykes could even hit 200 appearances for his hometown club before this season finishes.

He played for London Broncos, Bradford, Wakefield and Featherstone earlier in his career, as well as earning caps for Great Britain and England.

Sykes kicked two goals in Dewsbury’s 20-36 defeat.