Goole Vikings hand new contracts to brothers

GOOLE VIKINGS have handed one-year contract extensions to the Aldous brothers, Harry and Jack (above).

Backrow Harry Aldous, 29, has been a stand-out performer since his return from an Achilles injury, and like prop or loose-forward Jack, 34, has plenty of experience from his time at Newcastle Thunder.

Coach Taylor added: “Harry has been a great addition and shown everyone what he’s about. He plays big minutes, he’s versatile, and he punches well above his weight.

“We’ve still not seen the best of him yet. We’ve been careful with him after such a serious injury, but with a full pre-season, I can’t wait to see what he brings to the team.

“Jack has delivered exactly what we wanted from him. He plays tough and leads from the front.”