Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls men given lengthy bans following brawl

WARRINGTON WOLVES youngster Joe Bajer and Bradford Bulls man Anthony Boardman have both been handed five-match bans following their part in a brawl during a reserves game on Friday 28 March.

Both Boardman and Bajer appeared at an independent Operational Rules Tribunal on 8 April following Grade E charges of punching.

Under the new sanctioning process for on-field misconduct, all Grade E charges result in an automatic referral to an Operational Rules Tribunal, with the minimum sanction of 24 penalty points meaning a four-match suspension.

Boardman plead guilty and received a five-match suspension and a £25 fine – with 34 penalty points imposed, which will remain there for 12 months from the date of the offence.

Meanwhile, Bajer pleaded guilty and received a five-match suspension and a £25 fine – with 34 penalty points imposed, which will remain there for 12 months from the date of the offence.