Paul Wellens confident St Helens have turned a corner

ST HELENS coach Paul Wellens is confident that the club’s recent win against Leeds Rhinos has the potential to be viewed as the point at which the club’s season turned for the better.

The game saw a much-improved St Helens performance, with the crucial cover tackle by Harry Robertson to prevent Leeds winger Ryan Hall scoring in the corner being a standout moment.

“Having the presence of mind to pre-empt an interception doesn’t happen a lot,” said Wellens.

“He put himself in a position to anticipate that something like that might happen, giving him the ability to chase that down. He’s obviously a very athletic player and very quick, so it was great to see him make the play off the back of it.”

And Wellens is hoping that his side, which currently sits in fifth place in the table, can maintain the standard of performance they displayed against Leeds.

“We sense it, but sensing it is one thing, but our challenge is to really apply ourselves from now on. There’s a good feeling in the team at the moment.”