Sylvain Houles refuses to panic after surprise Toulouse Olympique loss

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE will not press the panic button after their 24-4 defeat at Widnes on Saturday.

Coach Sylvain Houles is refusing to be rattled after the eight-match winning run which had hoisted his side to the top of the table ended, and is looking forward to learning the lessons.

“We don’t turn into a bad team just because of one defeat,” he said.

“We have an opportunity to grow stronger from this setback and we will learn a lot about ourselves.

“We don’t have to change everything but we can take the chance to make improvements.”

The Olympians have relocated their next two home fixtures to the nearby city suburb of Colomiers and Stade Michel Bendichou because of essential work on Stade Ernest Wallon.

Saturday’s game against Doncaster and the visit of Featherstone 14 days later have both been switched to the alternative venue.

“We’ll be looking at what went wrong against Widnes and putting the lessons into practice in our next games,” added Houles.

“We will be away from home for a period of weeks and that is another challenge, but we have shown for some time that we thrive on a challenge.”