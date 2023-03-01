Paul Wellens explains why James Roby and Agnatius Paasi will not play against Leeds Rhinos

ST HELENS star man James Roby will not play against Leeds Rhinos this Friday night with the fixture live on Sky Sports.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens has revealed why his captain will be absent – even if Roby would still play if asked.

“He has got a bit of a groin type issue, it’s something he has had to deal with in the past,” Wellens said.

“James is a bloke that if you asked him to play this weekend he would play. But, we are mindful that it is round two for us and round three officially but there is a long way to go this season.

“He doesn’t need being put in uncomfortable positions this early into the season. We know he would put his hand into play but we have to be sensible given his age and importance to us.

Going up against Leeds, Wellens knows that the Rhinos will want to bounce back from two disappointing defeats in round one and round two against Warrington Wolves and Hull FC respectively.

“They will be disappointed with results, I watched both games against Warrington, but they were much improved against Hull and probably unfortunate not to win the game.

“They coughed up a few opportunities when they would expect to score. It’s clear what Rohan Smith did with Leeds towards the back end of the year, they will be dangerous.”

Wellens also gave an update on Agnatius Paasi.

“He has done more running today so he is a little bit sore, we don’t want to take unnecessary risks with players when we don’t need to.

“We are hopeful he will be back for the Leigh game but if not then it will be the week after.”