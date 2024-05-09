Paul Wellens responds to St Helens’ fans criticism of inconsistent Super League start

ST HELENS may well be third in the Super League table with just 19 points difference separating themselves and first-placed Wigan Warriors, however, their fans are demanding more.

That was especially true following Saints’ poor showing against Hull KR last weekend, with Paul Wellens’ side going down 40-20 in a surprise drubbing.

Though the Merseyside club won four Super League Grand Finals in a row, they didn’t win a trophy in 2023 – and are currently out of the Challenge Cup competition.

But Wellens is determined to rise to the challenge.

“I understand it (the frustration), I’m from the town and I know how passionate our supporters are about being successful and I know how hurt they are when the team doesn’t perform too well and don’t get results,” Wellens said.

“I know that comes with the territory and there’s nothing much I can do about external noise. In some way, I like the fact that supporters are disappointed because it shows they’ve got high standards and that they expect more and that comes with the territory of representing this club as well.

“I’ve always said that as a team, if off the back of winning Super League competitions, Challenge Cups or League Leaders, you can take all the accolades and the pats on the back, then you’ve got to accept it when the boot is on the other foot.

“We are accepting of that and as their head coach I am accepting of that and responsible for the way the team performs and it’s also my job to get the team back performing the right way.”

Wellens’ first task to get Saints “back performing the right way” will be away at Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

