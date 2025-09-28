Paul Wellens shares jubilation of St Helens’ play-off heroics

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens hailed the never-say-die attitude – and high level of skill – behind their winning try in the play-off eliminator at Leeds Rhinos.

Shane Wright’s score after the hooter came following a long passage of play as Saints capitalised on the award of a last-gasp penalty to snatch an 18-16 victory.

There were obvious parallels with Chris Joynt’s play-off winner for the same club against Bradford in 2000, immortalised by the ‘Wide to West’ line of commentary.

Wellens said: “It’s quite ironic. At the press event (ahead of the play-offs) it was brought up to me a few times that it was the 25th anniversary.

“I don’t know if some people believe in fate but it’s pretty peculiar that the game is won in a very similar fashion.

“I’ve spoken to the team numerous times this year about how it’s never done until it’s done, so you keep going.

“I’ve got to pay the players huge credit for the skill levels in that last play, under the highest pressure imaginable. It shows why we do what we do week in week out, we have skill sessions and different things so you can execute in those moments.”

Wellens’ emotion poured out as he ran onto the pitch to celebrate the try, the under-pressure coach – out of contract after this season – perhaps given a lifeline.

“The game is about emotion and passion and I won’t apologise for that,” he said.

“I was ecstatic for the team, for the players and staff who work so hard, and the fans who have supported us home and away. It’s important you celebrate moments like that.”

Saints may have been written off by many in these play-offs, having amassed a poor record against teams at the top end of the table this season, but Wellens added: “I’ve spoken about big-game pedigree.

“Our ability to win those games has been questioned, which I take on the chin, but what people have got to realise is that we have so many players who have won Grand Finals. I have a lot of belief in the playing group to handle situations well.”

However, he also warned: “I don’t want the finish to paper over some cracks because there are cracks we need to fix up.”