Brisbane Broncos ease into NRLW Grand Final

BRISBANE BRONCOS 30 NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 6

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Sunday

TAMIKA UPTON remains on course for a fifth NRLW crown after the Broncos swept aside her ex-Knights team-mates to secure a Grand Final appearance against the Roosters.

Upton grabbed one of Brisbane’s four first-half tries as the Queenslanders effectively settled the contest by half-time.

Winger Kerri Johnson added a second after the break, while Julia Robinson ran riot with 266 metres and halves Gayle Broughton and Ali Brigginshaw pulled the strings in the middle.

Scott Prince’s side have dropped just one match all season and now have a chance to wrest the NRLW trophy from the undefeated Roosters’ grasp.

Jada Ferguson darted over from dummy-half to open the scoring, before Johnson grabbed her first from a mishandled Broughton bomb.

Upton combined with Broughton for her scything score, then back-rower Lauren Dam capitalised on a horror error by Newcastle flanker Sheridan Gallagher.

Substitute Jules Kirkpatrick finally got the Knights on the scoreboard to give the Knights a glimmer of hope heading into the sheds.

But the Broncos were in no mood to forfeit their healthy lead in the second half, and Johnson’s second try – a brilliant 90-metre charge by the speedster – wrapped up the commanding victory.

The Bunker denied a late Tayla Predebon try claim to leave the score 30-6.

BRONCOS: 1 Tamika Upton, 2 Kerri Johnson, 3 Mele Hufanga, 4 Julia Robinson, 5 Hayley Maddick, 6 Gayle Broughton, 7 Ali Brigginshaw, 8 Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala, 9 Jada Ferguson, 10 Brianna Clark, 11 Lauren Dam, 12 Romy Teitzel, 13 Keilee Joseph. Subs (all used): 14 Destiny Brill, 15 Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 16 Shenae Ciesiolka, 17 Shalom Sauaso

Tries: Ferguson (5), Johnson (8, 49), Upton (23), Dam (26); Goals: Clark 2/2, Teitzel 3/3

KNIGHTS: 1 Botille Vette-Welsh, 2 Sheridan Gallagher, 3 Shanice Parker, 4 Tenika Willison, 5 Keighley Simpson, 6 Georgia Roche, 7 Jesse Southwell, 8 Tayla Predebon, 9 Olivia Higgins, 10 Tiana Davison, 11 Fane Finau, 12 Yasmin Clydsdale, 13 Kayla Romaniuk. Subs (all used): 14 Jules Kirkpatrick, 16 Sienna Yeo, 17 Grace Giampino, 18 Viena Tinao

Tries: Kirkpatrick (28); Goals: Southwell 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 24-6; 30-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Broncos: Tamika Upton; Knights: Yasmin Clydsdale

Penalty count: 6-6; Half-time: 24-6; Referee: Kasey Badger; Attendance: 21,637