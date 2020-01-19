Peltier hoping to draw on past experience

Doncaster forward Ross Peltier is hoping his experience of promotion from League 1 could prove beneficial to his club this season.

The 27-year-old won a place in the Championship with Bradford Bulls in 2018, meaning that he knows what sort of challenge his new club faces. But he is confident that there is enough quality across the pitch at the Keepmoat Stadium to emulate the Bulls’ success.

“The club identified last year that they were light in the forwards and, with having no dual-registration this year they knew they needed to recruit there,” said Peltier.

“They have brought in me, Graeme Horne and Aaron Ollett and there were already Russ Spiers and Ryan Boyle, so we have a really good pack going forward into this season.

“Then in the backs there is Rangi. Some of the stuff he does in training you just don’t see from any other player in the game. There are not many players in the top three leagues that can do what he does.

“It was his first year back last season and he was starting to shows signs of just what he can do, and he’s really going to kick on this year.

“Partnering him is Watson Boas, and anyone who saw the Papua New Guinea game against Great Britain will have seen have seen how amazing he was

“We have Jack Logan in there, who has come in from Hull FC, so across the board we’re looking really strong.

“I think we can really stake a claim on winning the league this year.

“There is a lot of competition though, so there is no room for error. But it’s also exciting.

“I have experienced coming out of League 1 with Bradford and everyone thought that was going to be plain sailing, but we had to do it the hard way.

“Hopefully my experience from that season can help Doncaster do the same.”