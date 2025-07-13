Penrith Panthers beat rivals Parramatta Eels to extend win streak

PARRAMATTA EELS 10 PENRITH PANTHERS 32

TOM SMITH, CommBank Stadium, Sunday

NATHAN CLEARY came off the bench to power Penrith to their fifth straight victory against local rivals Parramatta.

Four days after NSW’s defeat in the Origin decider, Cleary entered the fray in the 26th minute and scored a match-sealing try late.

Isaah Yeo was the only other interstate star to line up for the Panthers, with Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o and Liam Martin all rested.

Exciting ex-Tiger Tallyn Da Silva made his Parramatta bow off the bench, sharing dummy-half duties with stand-off Dylan Brown, who looked out of place.

Junior Paulo began his 200th game in blue and gold with the opening carry, and Kitione Kautoga snagged the first points.

But Thomas Jenkins wriggled over in the left corner and a Jack Williams high tackle handed deputy kicker Paul Alamoti a penalty-goal to square things at 6-6.

A brilliant Bailey Simonsson offload sent Zac Lomax in, although Luke Garner replied on the stroke of half-time and Alamoti converted for the lead.

The second half belonged entirely to the men in pink as the standout Izack Tago scrambled over and Alamoti cashed in on a Lomax error up the other end.

Cleary dummied his way through with nine minutes left, before Lindsay Smith put the finishing touches on the scoreline.

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Zac Lomax, 4 Sean Russell, 21 Bailey Simonsson, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Dylan Brown, 7 Dean Hawkins, 8 Jack Williams, 22 Joash Papalii, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Charlie Guymer, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 15 Dylan Walker. Subs (all used): 13 J’maine Hopgood, 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 16 Matt Doorey, 17 Sam Tuivaiti

Tries: Kautoga (15), Lomax (34); Goals: Lomax 1/2

PANTHERS: 1 Daine Laurie, 2 Thomas Jenkins, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Paul Alamoti, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Brad Schneider, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Luke Garner, 12 Isaiah Papali’i, 23 Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): 13 Matthew Eisenhuth, 15 Liam Henry, 16 Luron Patea, 19 Nathan Cleary

Tries: Jenkins (22), Garner (40), Tago (55), Alamoti (63), Cleary (72), Smith (79); Goals: Alamoti 4/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-6, 10-6, 10-12; 10-18, 10-22, 10-26, 10-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eels: Charlie Guymer; Panthers: Nathan Cleary

Penalty count: 5-5; Half-time: 10-12; Referee: Peter Gough; Attendance: 22,792