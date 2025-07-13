Reece Walsh stars as Brisbane Broncos claim bragging rights at Gold Coast Titans

GOLD COAST TITANS 14 BRISBANE BRONCOS 26

TOM SMITH, Cbus Super Stadium, Sunday

REECE WALSH starred again for the Broncos as they swept aside their south-east Queensland rivals in the last game of round 19.

The live-wire fullback set up a try and scored another to help Brisbane repel Gold Coast’s second-half surge and cement their top-eight berth.

Michael Maguire, coaching his 250th NRL game, brought back Ben Hunt from a lengthy hamstring lay-off.

The under-fire Des Hasler also recalled David Fifita for his first game since round eight.

Adam Reynolds and Jayden Campbell traded penalty-goals in a low-scoring start to the derby, during which Brendan Piakura copped a head knock attempting to score.

Ben Talty – the mid-season recruit only brought onto the bench because prop Payne Haas failed to back up from Origin – eventually became the unlikely first try-scorer 34 minutes into the first half.

Then on the end of a Kotoni Staggs charge, Walsh sent Jack Gosiewski away.

Walsh backed up Staggs for another thrilling long-range try soon after the restart to give the visitors a commanding lead.

But then Jojo Fifita struck twice in nine minutes – grounding an AJ Brimson kick and supporting a Chris Randall bust – to put Gold Coast within a converted try.

However, Billy Walters’ dart from dummy-half gave the Broncos enough points to defend.

TITANS: 1 AJ Brimson, 2 Jaylan De Groot, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Jojo Fifita, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kieran Foran, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 15 Jaimin Jolliffe. Subs: 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 16 David Fifita, 17 Klese Haas, 20 Alofiana Khan-Pereira (not used)

Tries: J Fifita (48, 57); Goals: Campbell 3/3

BRONCOS: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Deine Mariner, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Xavier Willison, 9 Ben Hunt, 15 Kobe Hetherington, 11 Brendan Piakura, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan. Subs (all used): 14 Billy Walters, 16 Jack Gosiewski, 17 Tyson Smoothy, 19 Ben Talty

Tries: Talty (34), Gosiewski (37), Walsh (43), Walters (62); Goals: Reynolds 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 2-2, 2-8, 2-14; 2-20, 8-20, 14-20, 14-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Jojo Fifita; Broncos: Reece Walsh

Penalty count: 6-4; Half-time: 2-14; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: 24,553