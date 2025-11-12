Penrith Panthers prop John Sagaga joins York Knights

YORK KNIGHTS’ signing spree has continued with Penrith Panthers prop John Sagaga joining the Super League newcomers from 2026.

The 21-year-old has come through the development system at the Panthers, making 11 appearances for Penrith’s reserves between 2023 and 2025.

The former Australian Schoolboys representative was one of 13 to depart the Panthers at the end of the 2025 NRL campaign.

Now Sagaga will link up with York in Super League.

Knights head coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m really excited to work with John.

“He comes from a really good playing group and culture at Penrith Panthers. We’re hoping he’ll transfer some of the talent he’s shown there into the English Super League.

“I can’t wait for him to get started.”

Sagaga himself added: “I’m really excited to be a part of this great club and where it’s heading.

“2026 is going to be a very exciting year and I’m looking forward to getting into training and ripping in with the boys.”