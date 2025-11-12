St Helens sign winger Jacob Douglas from Wigan Warriors

ST HELENS have confirmed the signing of Jacob Douglas from rivals Wigan Warriors on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old winger has only made eight first-team appearances for Wigan, six of them coming last season, and scored four tries.

A highly-rated member of their reserves side – he helped them to a 2023 Grand Final victory over Saints – Douglas has also gained experience through brief loan spells with Whitehaven, Oldham, Bradford Bulls and Barrow Raiders.

Now he wants to establish himself at St Helens, saying: “I know this is a great club with a lot of history, and it’s a big club with high expectations and ambitions.

“When I spoke to the club, it just felt like the perfect place for me to grow at this point in my career, and hopefully be part of some exciting times ahead. I can’t wait to get started.”

Douglas is the third young outside back to move between the two great rival clubs this off-season, with Saints products Dayon Sambou and Jonny Vaughan both signing four-year deals at Wigan.

At his new club, Douglas will compete with Australian veteran Kyle Feldt, injury-plagued Lewis Murphy and rising star Owen Dagnall, along with the versatile Deon Cross, for a wing spot under new head coach Paul Rowley.

“There’s some great talent here with the likes of Lewis, Owen and Deon,” he added.

“That kind of competition is healthy and will only push me further. We’re all team-mates who will bring the best out of one another.

“The way Paul likes to play the game with an attacking brand of rugby, as a winger that’s the style we love to play.

“I’ve also heard nothing but good things about Paul from people I trust, so it’s really exciting.”

Douglas is St Helens’ fourth addition after Australian forwards Shane Wright – who has turned a loan from Salford Red Devils permanent – Jacob Host (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and David Klemmer (St George Illawarra Dragons).