Penrith Panthers star set for Super League move

WITH Super League clubs desperate for new blood for the 2024 season and beyond, a number of sides are looking further afield than the UK and northern hemisphere.

Indeed, the NRL is a hotbed of talent and one star who is destined to make the move from Australia is Penrith Panthers utility Tyrone Peachey, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

The Mole has reported: “The 31-year-old is closing in on the 200 game mark in the NRL after a decade in the big league and is looking at one final contract in England.

“Peachey played well for the Panthers in Magic Round, making a line break and running for over 100 metres in the 18-6 defeat of the Warriors.

“The versatile utility back isn’t signed with the Panthers beyond this season and his name has been mentioned to several Super League clubs, who are showing some interest.”