Perth Bears set to strike up unique transfer link with Super League club

PERTH BEARS are set to strike up a unique transfer link with Catalans Dragons.

The Bars are set to enter the NRL as the newest franchise in the southern hemisphere from 2027, with current Australia boss Mal Meninga as head coach.

AAP has reported that future Bears stars could make the move to Perpignan for one year before possibly signing with Perth for 2027, but only if players agree deals now and well in advance of the Bears’ entry into the NRL.

The report in the Australian publication reads: “The club has a positive relationship with Australian players who have enjoyed the Perpignan-based outfit’s professionalism and embrace, but also their location as a place players with young families can feel at home.”

Perth can officially negotiate with off-contract NRL players for 2027 and can even sign players with immediate effect, despite them not taking to the field for another year.

As such, any potential deal between the Bears and the Dragons could see future Perth players ply their trade for a solitary season at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2026.