Hull KR boss Willie Peters pays tribute to Michael McIlorum following retirement decision

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has paid tribute to Michael McIlorum as the ‘toughest’ person he has ever coached as the hooker confirms his retirement at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The three-time Super League Grand Final winner and four-time Challenge Cup winner will depart the Robins for a new coaching role at Catalans Dragons.

McIlorum captured five major honours during his time with the Warriors and was part of the first Catalans’ side to win the Challenge Cup, helping the French side to edge out Warrington Wolves 20-14 in the final back in 2018.

This season, the 37-year-old has helped Rovers to a Challenge Cup and League Title double, but is currently recovering from injury.

Paying tribute to McIlorum, Peters said: “On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Micky McIlorum for his contributions to Hull KR this season.

“You can’t put a value on experience and how players add to culture. But Micky has certainly played a massive part in the success of the Robins this year.

“Mainly around, what he does off field in team meetings and in the dressing before a game. When Micky talks, everyone listens.

“I haven’t coached a tougher person or competitor than Micky. It’s a pleasure to say I’ve coached him in the last season of his career.”