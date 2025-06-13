Peta Hiku gives message to Hull KR fans and explains brilliant 2025 form

RUGBY LEAGUE players often make the revelation that a happy life off the field improves the form on it.

Of course, distractions can disrupt people in everyday life and rugby league players are no different.

For Hull KR hero Peta Hiku, who has become one of Super League’s in-form centres during the 2025 campaign, off-field happiness as well as the support given by head coach Willie Peters, has been key to driving his on-field success.

“My partner makes it easier to turn up. She makes my prep easy and it comes down to a lot of things,” Hiku told League Express.

“Preparation and what you do and how you handle yourself off the field is key. Mindset at home is major too, but the big one is the belief the club is putting into me and the player they believe I can be.

“I think when they put the trust in me to perform you don’t want to let them down as well.

“Willie Peters puts the belief in me to do what I do and trusts me to do what I do. You don’t want to be the one that lets him down.”

Hiku also hailed Rovers fans for how they have welcomed him and his family.

“They’ve honestly been awesome. After the game at the weekend, my partner was surprised by how much support the fans had been giving me.

“They had been praising the way we had been playing. I told her that I felt that from the start. That’s just the way they are.

“They get behind their team a fair bit and it shows what kind of fans they are. They are noisy and get behind you no matter what.

“They have been very enjoyable to play in front of.”