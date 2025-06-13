Matt Dufty on his future at Warrington Wolves and verdict on Sam Burgess

MATT DUFTY admits he hasn’t spoken about his future as he looks to “focus on footy” for Warrington Wolves.

The livewire fullback has made quite the impact at the Halliwell Jones since making the move ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Dufty has scored 44 tries in 78 appearances and continues to be one of the top two metre-makers in the top flight.

Under the tutelage of head coach Sam Burgess, the 29-year-old’s stock continues to rise, but just what has Burgess done for Dufty?

“Me and him have got a ‘different’ relationship. He is a good man a great coach and has helped bring the best footy out of me probably in my whole career,” Dufty told League Express.

“For me, I love playing under him, he gives me the confidence to go out and do what I do best.”

Like all Australians that have come over from the NRL, the question about returning home is always a key one to consider, with Dufty out of contract at the end of the 2026 Super League season.

So does Dufty see himself staying at Warrington for a long time?

“I haven’t really spoken about my future with my manager or club, I just want to focus on footy.

“We have had a lot going on with injuries and I’ve got to repay this club with playing good footy now and knuckling down.”