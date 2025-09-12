Peta Hiku makes Hull KR future revelation and difference to Warrington Wolves spell

“I would say it’s a club I want to be a part of for a long time” – those are the words of Hull KR star Peta Hiku, who has enjoyed a remarkable 2025 campaign so far.

One of the most in-form centres in Super League, Hiku has excelled out wide for Rovers, punishing opponents with powerful runs and tremendous trickery whilst also being a potent defensive weapon.

It’s fair to say that the 32-year-old has reignited the best form of his career – and he still has 18 months left to run on his deal at Craven Park.

The time that Hiku has enjoyed at the East Yorkshire club has been more than enough to convince the veteran that he wants an extended stay.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s been awesome, I’ve said it before but I have enjoyed my time here.

“I could see what the club means to everyone and what they’ve done to my family.

“I would say it’s a club I want to be a part of for a long time.”

Hiku also revealed that he has no thoughts at all about an NRL return.

“Not at my age! I haven’t thought about returning at all because I’ve been enjoying it so much being over here.

“Making the move with my family as well as well, bringing them was a big move. It’s never crossed my mind to go back.”

So what is the difference between his time at Hull KR in the UK and his previous spell with Warrington?

“The last time I came over without my family. I had the mentality that I wanted to win a Premiership before I left the NRL.

“If I had won one, it might have been different. I enjoyed my time at Warrington but I had it in my mind that I wanted to win the NRL.

“That was my dream when I was younger and I obviously didn’t achieve it.”