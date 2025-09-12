Treiziste Diary: Touring teams give France reasons to be positive

Gallic pessimism may be something of a stereotype, but it can often be found on display in rugby league discussions. Could the on field endeavours of a younger generation of players help to turn that situation around?

“IT was a warm-up match; you can almost only say good things about it. With an extended French squad of 25 players to give everyone some game time, the coaching staff tried to get a proper look at all the guys they’ll be taking on tour to Australia (July 7 to 23). Against a Kirwan side packed with real talent, the French struggled to get into the game early on. Rémi Casty’s men — he’s the former Catalans Dragons captain and now the U19s head coach — had to size up their opponents before really stepping into the match. But French resilience is no myth, and in the end, it was Les Bleus who came out on top after a tight and a thrilling battle.

“Hosting foreign teams here in France is a great thing. It’s a chance to see a different kind of rugby, another culture, and Kirwan’s visit to the Clairfont stadium in Toulouges can only be good for our development and for the future of French rugby league.”

These positives words related to the preparation match between France U19 and Kirwan State High School, held in June at Toulouges, won’t surprise someone used to reading Treiziste Diary.

But they are not mine, they were said to me by a Treiziste who is twice as young as me; Aurélien Toreilles a former Pia player who described himself as “a Treiziste in body and heart since his 4th birthday”, but also as an “apprentice journalist”. I had questioned him as he called the game on YouTube for the Federation.

These encouraging words were more than welcome for the blasé Treiziste I was after reading some comments on the social networks about the tour of France U19 in Australia and especially about its preparation.

Negativity is something very often found on rugby league related pages, but I will always be surprised by the ingenuity of some critics. After the game mentioned above, which was an outstanding success, as the “Bleuets” (literally “the little blue ones”) beat a competitive Australian team (who even defeated Warrington Academy’s later), the first comment made right away by neither a union fan nor a Kirwan supporter but a French Treiziste was not “Congratulations!” but that an (obscure) rule of the ages categories was not respected!

Not to mention that sterile argument about the sponsorship campaign led by the FFR XIII; companies and fans were offered to sponsor players individually; you could have your brand or even your name on players’ shirts or their pair of shorts. Something very classic but with that French touch: you could even benefit from a tax reduction. Some found it so outrageous that Federation President Baloup had to make a statement explaining the rationale of that not-at-all revolutionary system. I knew that we Treizistes were a very diverse community but we clearly don’t have the same vision about the state of the game in 2025 in that country, France, where the sport is still ignored and suffers from low financial means.

Unfortunately, Paul Barrière and Puig Aubert, and the prestigious sponsors of the past won’t resuscitate and if they did, they would probably call to account the following generations about the current situation of the national game they left which turned to an allegedly regional one. But that’s another point.

And I will spare you with the politicisation of rugby league events by some Treizistes, still on the social networks, that could be also the theme of an article or an essay.

But let’s get back to the tour!

The unofficial goal of that U19 tour was, it’s my educated guess, to save the coming generation of Treizistes. To make the “Bleuets” experience the real gap level between French and Australian rugby league and give them the means to close that gap. The picture is quite mixed but rather encouraging: A draw (22-22 against Campbeltown Eagles) and two defeats, the first one against the West Tigers Cubs (18-54, an Australian team made of first-grade players and players in the NRL system) the second one with a narrower score against Newcastle Knights (8-32). And a positive conclusion made by Rémi Casty, one of the three coaches of the team, on the FFR XIII official Facebook page; to broadly sum up, he stated that some players had the same level as their Australians counterparts but some others didn’t. At least all the players have genuine landmarks now.

It’s true that this young generation may feel tempted to stay home and play for the big Super XIII clubs only. An achievement in itself for many Treizistes. Or, worse, to join the local and nearby union clubs where they will be more than welcome for their defence, tackling and passing skills. But, fortunately for France, more and more players (boys and girls) are not afraid to step out of their comfort zone to discover the highest level.

This is what these tours are about.

Spontaneous generations in international rugby league don’t exist. And “heritage” may be a smart idea to create international-like teams but this is not growing the sport.

So yes, this tour was 100percent positive. Yet, it was not an official one. A French selection playing regional selections, or local clubs. Not such a big deal except that it shows that international rugby league is not well established and this is an understatement. You want concrete proof of that? One player was not allowed to play the tour by his English club; Luca Walsh. In many other sports, even those which are able to move a lot money, there are genuine international competitions even for junior players and the lower age categories. And some time left for the players to practice it. In France it’s now possible to watch some union international U19 competitions on television. I could play on the traditional motto and reverse it: “Everywhere except in rugby league!”

Nevertheless, France, with this well-established federation, its championships (men, wheelchair and women) and training structures (rugby schools have been training generations of players for decades) may have seemed incongruous in a franchise-centred country like Australia. Nothing to do with the very good welcome the French selection got in Australia (it was refreshing to see that some Australian cities behaved “internationally” by organizing welcome ceremonies) but more with the vision of an international game which looks more of an optional extra rather than a crucial necessity.

But anyway, there were other opportunities to cultivate some positive thinking recently.

The two victories of France U17 abroad against England at Rochdale Mayfield (0-24 and 12-56) in July, and the one of our women against a newcomer in women’s rugby league; Ireland. Les “Bleues” (add “e” to “Bleus” and you have feminine in French) defeated the home side in Dublin 4-34.

Will young and technically-oriented generations of Treizistes, and among them resilient French women players, help us with getting rid of our Gallic pessimism?

There is no doubt they’re working hard out there on the field to overcome our usual negative way of thinking.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 512 (September 2025)