Pilkington Recs and Hensingham reach NCL Division Two promotion final

HENSINGHAM dashed hopes of an all-St Helens derby in the Promotion Play-Off Final with a stunning 22-10 SEMI-FINAL win at CLOCK FACE MINERS.

The Cumbrians, whose stated aim in League Express at the beginning of the campaign was “after promotion in Kris Coward’s first season, to cement our position in Division Two and build from there” have done rather better than that.

After having finished fifth in the table, they are 80 minutes away from a berth in Division One, courtesy of an impressive victory at the fourth-placed Miners.

The Hens, who had accounted for Clock 25-16 at home but had lost 16-12 in St Helens, fell behind to a try on twelve minutes by Nathan Benson, but were never again adrift once Adam Williamson converted Luke Charlton’s touchdown just four minutes later.

It stayed like that until a minute into the second half, when Ben Pearce crashed in and Williamson improved for a 12-4 lead.

And, as the visitors applied further pressure, Miller Dalton squeezed over as the game entered the final quarter.

Jordan Pritt’s touchdown – and Williamson’s third goal – put paid to Clock’s hopes with seven minutes left.

The Miners at least had the last word when Karle Hunt dotted down on 78 minutes and Jack Highcock converted.

But it’s Hensingham who will visit PILKINGTONS – who swept to a 44-10 verdict over NORMANTON KNIGHTS in the other semi-final – on Saturday to determine who will be promoted with East Leeds and Dewsbury Celtic.

The result at Pilks arguably hinged in the sinbinning, on 23 minutes, of the Knights’ Adam Biscomb for a high tackle.

Pilks, who finished third in the section to Normy’s sixth, were at that stage 6-0 ahead, thanks to Kyran Knapper’s conversion of Aidyn Jones’ sixth-minute try.

By the time Biscomb returned, the Recs had stretched their lead to 20 points, with Knapper landing the resultant penalty-goal and improving touchdowns by Tom Connick and Elliott Martin.

Jones’ second try, seconds before the break, secured a 24-0 interval lead for Pilks, who had conceded a league double to the Knights, having lost 20-28 in St Helens and 20-18 in Wakefield.

Joe Crossland nipped over for Normy three minutes after the resumption, only for the hosts to reply through Callum Cunliffe and Knapper, who converted both efforts.

The Knights’ Taylor Carter forced his way over as the hour beckoned, Charlie Barker adding the extras.

But Knapper landed a penalty-goal as the game entered the final quarter and subsequently his eighth goal in improving Josh O’Connell’s last-minute score.