Ince Rose Bridge and Stanningley win NCL Division One play-off semi-finals

INCE ROSE BRIDGE will face Stanningley in Saturday’s Promotion Play-Off Final.

The Wigan outfit are, as last year, 80 minutes away from a place in the Premier Division, alongside champions Wigan St Judes and runners-up Heworth, courtesy of a 50-12 SEMI-FINAL win over visitors SHAW CROSS SHARKS.

The Bridge, who had registered a league double over the Sharks (30-10 at home and 16-8 in Dewsbury) were always in control in a match in which TJ Boyd scored a hat-trick and Mason Fillingham landed seven goals from nine attempts.

Jack Berry crossed twice in the first half, bookending touchdowns by Kallem Rodgers and Casey Smith to help establish a 20-0 interval lead.

Boyd opened his account six minutes after the restart before Shaw Cross pegged their hosts back to 26-12 with Evan Stephenson’s conversions of tries by Nathan Wright and Brandon French.

But Ince dominated the closing quarter to hit the half-century with unanswered touchdowns by Matty Gaskell, Boyd (twice) and Byron Aspinall.

The Sharks’ Alex Baines was sinbinned in the closing stages for dissent.

STANNINGLEY beat OLDHAM ST ANNES 20-12 in the other semi-final.

Jack Hepworth crossed on 19 minutes and Connor Aveyard followed suit five minutes before the break, Adam Butterill adding both goals to help establish a 12-0 lead.

Lewis Hollidge hit back for Annes on the cusp of half-time, Matt Whitehead adding the extras.

But Butterill nosed the Leeds side eight points clear with a penalty-goal six minutes after the resumption.

Jumel Henry effectively booked Stanningley’s passage to the final at Featherstone Rovers with a touchdown ten minutes from time, Butterill booting his fourth goal.

Joe Hartley’s try on 78 minutes which Whitehead again improved (shortly after the hosts’ Jamaine Ruan had been red carded for alleged punching) came too late to rescue the Saints, who had lost the league fixtures 24-12 in Leeds and 34-27 in Oldham.