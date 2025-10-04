Pilkington Recs triumph in NCL Division Two promotion final

PILKINGTON RECS beat HENSINGHAM 32-16 in the DIVISION TWO PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL.

The Recs led 10-0 at the interval, courtesy of tries by Ben O’Connell and Tom Connick, with Kyran Knapper landing the first of his six goals.

Ryan Templeton dotted down on 45 minutes for the Hens, but Pilks were 24 points clear as the match entered the final quarter, thanks to tries by George Hannan, Harry Coleman and Jonathan Key.

Neil Branthwaite replied for the Cumbrians, Adam Willamson improving, but a couple of Knapper penalties eased the St Helens side 22 points clear before Williamson goaled a consolation score by Luke Charlton.