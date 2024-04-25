Player ratings as St Helens steal last-minute Super League win over Huddersfield Giants

JONNY LOMAX’S 80th minute drop-goal was enough to hand St Helens a 13-12 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

The Giants started the brighter of the two sides with Kevin Naiqama crossing in the corner after a great kick from Tui Lolohea was palmed back by Harry Rushton. Jake Connor converted to make it 6-0 after six minutes.

Huddersfield were in the mood for blood and after Adam Swift was set free by Connor, the winger chipped over fullback Jon Bennison to eventually dot down for a scintillating score. Connor made it 12-0 with the boot.

Saints were flat in attack as Huddersfield were worthy of their 12-0 lead, but a Tommy Makinson interception from halfway broke the Giants line on 27 minutes. Mark Percival converted to reduce the deficit to six at 12-6.

The Giants were by far the better side during the first-half and though Adam Clune missed a drop goal attempt on the hooter, Ian Watson’s men still led at half-time.

HALF-TIME: ST HELENS 6-12 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

It was a fast and frenetic start to the second-half with Saints having a try chalked off after 48 minutes when Elliot Wallis was taken out in the air by Percival and Waqa Blake. That sparked a melee with referee Liam Moore having to talk to both sets of players.

Again the home side were denied by video official Ben Thaler as Jake Wingfield knocked on a Moses Mbye kick shortly after, but Daryl Clark stole one from dummy-half just after the hour. Percival added the extras to level the scores at 12-12.

Blake had the chance to fly in at the corner with 14 minutes to go, but he lost the ball over the line thanks to great pressure from Huddersfield.

It was tit-for-tat until the end with only Jonny Lomax’s drop goal on the hooter separating the two sides.

St Helens

5 Jon Bennison – 4

2 Tommy Makinson – 6

23 Konrad Hurrell – 5

4 Mark Percival – 7

3 Waqa Blake – 6

1 Jack Welsby – 6

7 Jonny Lomax – 6

11 Sione Mata’utia – 6

14 Moses Mbye – 6

10 Matty Lees – 6

19 Matt Whitley – 6

12 Joe Batchelor – 6

13 Morgan Knowles – 6

Substitutes

9 Daryl Clark – 8

15 James Bell – 7

16 Curtis Sironen – 7

20 George Delaney

Tries: Makinson (27), Clark (62)

Goals: Percival 2/2

Drop goals: Lomax (80)

Huddersfield Giants

1 Jake Connor – 6

2 Adam Swift – 8

5 Jake Bibby – 5

4 Kevin Naiqama – 7

20 Elliot Wallis – 6

6 Tui Lolohea – 7

7 Adam Clune – 6

17 Olly Wilson – 6

9 Adam Milner – 5

10 Joe Greenwood – 5

21 Leroy Cudjoe – 7

16 Harry Rushton – 6

13 Luke Yates – 8

Substitutes

14 Ash Golding – 6

15 Matty English – 7

18 Seb Ikahihifo – 9

24 Sam Halsall – 7

Tries: Naiqama (5), Swift (12)

Goals: Connor 2/2

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Liam Moore

Scoring sequence: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12; 12-12, 13-12

