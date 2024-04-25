Paul Wellens reacts to last-minute win over Huddersfield Giants as he reveals why Jon Bennison was taken off early and gives prognosis on Alex Walmsley

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS went down 13-12 to St Helens tonight at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints’ Jonny Lomax slotted over the winning drop goal with a minute left in what was a drab performance from Paul Wellens’ side.

Midway through the first-half, Wellens hauled fullback Jon Bennison off the pitch with Jack Welsby switching from halfback to number one.

And now Wellens has revealed why he made that choice, saying: “Nothing wrong with what Jon Bennison was doing, I thought our attack was becoming predictable.

“When you have Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby on one side of the field then our field becomes predictable. I put Moses Mbye in the middle and switched Jack Welsby to fullback.”

Meanwhile, Wellens also gave a prognosis on Alex Walmsley.

“The hamstring issue is a six to eight week one but he may require knee surgery. If that’s the case it will keep him out double that period.

“It’s disappointing if we do go down that route but I will challenge our players to cope as they did last year.”

