PNG Chiefs job narrowed down to three candidates

THE job for the PNG Chiefs has been narrowed to three candidates – and all three are currently coaching in the UK.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that London Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou is the slight favourite.

Given Demetriou’s history with the PNG national job and his affiliation with a whole host of Kumuls stars at London, it’s unsurprising that the Australian is the number one choice.

Also in the three-man shortlist, according to The Mole, is Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur as well as Hull KR’s number one Willie Peters.

Peters’ stock has risen greatly since being appointed Rovers boss, winning the domestic treble in 2025 as well as the World Club Challenge in 2026 against Brisbane Broncos.

Though Arthur has yet to win a trophy with Leeds, he has been credited with turning them around from nearly men to silverware contenders.