Matt Peet explains Wigan Warriors’ success at bringing through young players

IF there is one Super League side that prides itself heavily on their conveyor belt of youth then it is Wigan Warriors.

Looking at their side that overcame Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup last weekend, the Warriors had 11 homegrown players in their 17-ma squad for that tie.

The latest cab off the rank is fullback Noah Hodkinson, who took his chance with both hands following the injuries to Jai Field and Bevan French.

But, despite Wigan being one of a handful of Super League sides that has their academy at the centre of their club, Peet believes that homegrown players will become fewer

“We will see less and less of that because of the increase of the overseas quota,” Peet said.

“It’s easier to recruit players in those positions because you want experience and maturity but it’s great for us that those players have come through our pathway.

“They are intelligent lads and they understand the way they want to play the game. It’s a good sign for the club and it reflects well on our pathway and the local community game.

“It’s what the game should be about.”

So what’s the secret to it?

“It’s all about hard work. We sit in a hotbed of rugby which is not just the Wigan town but the north-west counties as well.

“It’s our approach that we feel you’ve got to have a large contingent of homegrown players coming through your squad not just to support the squad in times of injuries and add depth but to become first-team established players.

“Harry Smith is a great advert for that as is Brad O’Neill – and there are plenty more.”