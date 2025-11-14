PNG head coach Jason Demetriou wants mid-season Test against England

PAPUA NEW GUINEA head coach Jason Demetriou has expressed his desire for the Kumuls to have a mid-season Test against England in 2026.

The inquest has begun into England’s Ashes series whitewash against Australia, which followed a season in which coach Shaun Wane had no training time with his players, let alone a match.

Wane had called for help in bridging the gap, saying after the Third Test: “They (Australia) play State of Origin and play ten or 11 Test match equivalents, and we won’t get together until the start of the World Cup next year and we are expected to do something.”

Ahead of the World Cup down under, PNG and now London Broncos head coach Demetriou believes a Test against England could be the tonic for both nations.

Papua New Guinea have won the Pacific Bowl three years running and were sixth in the world rankings ahead of the autumn’s international action.

A third of their squad in the Pacific Championships are set to be playing in either Super League or the Championship next season and, speaking on ABC Pacific, Demetriou said: “I would love a game against England in an international break.

“I think the majority of our Kumuls side will be over in England, so I think that would be a great hit-out for both teams as preparation for the World Cup.

“The lack of quality games that the English are getting, I think it would be a good sell and it would be a good game too.

“I would love to get a mid-season game against those guys, but if not, it’ll be a two-week preparation leading into the first game of the World Cup.”