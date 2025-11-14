St Helens sign Joe Shorrocks on one-year deal

ST HELENS have signed Joe Shorrocks from Salford Red Devils on a one-year contract.

Shorrocks finished last season on loan at Leeds Rhinos amid Salford’s major financial difficulties.

Saints will be a third permanent Super League club for the 25-year-old back-rower or loose-forward, having begun his career with Wigan Warriors.

And it means a quick reunion with new St Helens coach Paul Rowley, who said: “He’s a great addition to the squad, both on and off the field, and I’m looking forward to seeing him pull on the Saints jersey.”

Shorrocks came through Wigan’s academy to be involved in their League Leaders’ Shield wins in 2020 and 2023, although his greatest contribution came in 2021 when he finished as Super League’s top tackler.

He joined Salford two years ago, helping them to a fourth-placed finish in his debut season, and now has 112 Super League appearances to his name.

Although utilised most commonly at loose-forward – where Saints have a vacancy following Morgan Knowles’ departure for the Dolphins – Shorrocks played across the pack positions under Rowley at Salford.

Shorrocks said: “I think ‘excited’ is an understatement really! I just can’t wait to get started with this new chapter and for what lies ahead.

“I’ve worked with Rowls for the past two years and with Briersy (Saints assistant coach Lee Briers) when he was at Wigan, so I know what they expect. They want to win, and that’s what I want too.

“The way Rowls likes to play suits me; moving the ball and playing an attacking brand of rugby.

“He’s really helped develop my game, so hopefully we can keep building on that.”