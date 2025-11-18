Popular Australian prop extends Leeds Rhinos stay

LEEDS RHINOS have extended Australian forward Cooper Jenkins’ contract to 2028.

The 24-year-old prop was signed from Queensland Cup side Norths Devils ahead of last season and made 24 appearances, helping Brad Arthur’s team make the Super League play-offs.

Jenkins has proved popular with Leeds fans and said: “My partner and I are very happy to be here. We love the people, the club and the fans, so we’re stoked to be staying.

“The club have put a lot of work into me and shown me a lot of faith, initially bringing me over and then allowing me to show what I can do.

“Coming in (for pre-season) last year we had basically a new roster, new coaches, and it took a while for everyone to learn off each other.

“I feel like coming in this year, we already have our base to build from and I feel like there’s something special coming.”

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease said: “Cooper has been a tremendous addition to our squad, both in terms of his performances and his presence around the group.

“He embraced the challenge of Super League immediately and showed the mentality we want at this club.

“Securing him until at least 2028 is a clear statement of where we’re heading.

“He fits the culture we’re building, he has years of development still ahead of him, and he genuinely loves representing Leeds.”