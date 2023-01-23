Pre-season friendly attendances as Leigh Leopards and Featherstone Rovers post impressive numbers

WELL that’s another week of pre-season concluded – though there were a number of games that never actually went ahead due to frozen pitch conditions.

Hunslet’s home clash with the Halifax Panthers, Keighley Cougars’ fixture against the Castleford Tigers for Jake Webster’s testimonial and Bradford Bulls’ battle against Huddersfield Giants were all postponed along with the Doncaster-Newcastle Thunder and York-Batley Bulldogs fixtures.

However, there were still a number of fixtures that were played, including Featherstone Rovers’ shock 28-0 win over Hull KR as well as Leigh Leopards’ hard-fought victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Eagles lost narrowly to Hull FC as Wigan Warriors youngsters did the business in Whitehaven. London Skolars were hammered by the London Broncos as Barrow Raiders’ clash with Workington Town was abandoned after 53 minutes with Barrow in the lead.

Of course, with it being pre-season many fans are waiting until the season to turn out, although a number of supporters enjoy getting their rugby league fix after months without it.

From the weekend, here are the attendances:

Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR

2,976 at the Millennium Stadium

London Skolars vs London Broncos

500 (est.) at the Honourable Artillery Company

Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos

2,941 at the Leigh Sports Village

Sheffield Eagles vs Hull FC

1,555 at the Olympic Legacy Park

Barrow Raiders vs Workington Town

1,215 at Craven Park

Oldham vs Widnes Vikings

517 at the Vestacare Stadium