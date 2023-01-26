Predicting the Championship top six play-off teams ahead of battle for Super League

THE 2023 Super League, Championship and League One seasons are around the corner and predictions about where teams will finish continue to be made.

In terms of the second tier, it is set to be one of the most exciting Championship seasons yet, with the promotion of the Leigh Leopards ensuring a much more level playing field in 2023.

But, which six teams will be in the mix for promotion to Super League?

1. Featherstone Rovers

Now evens with bookies to earn promotion, Featherstone Rovers have recovered from the disappointment of 2022 to arguably post a stronger squad and staff than last season. With Sean Long at the helm and his assistant Leon Pryce striking up a great partnership, Rovers have been making waves in the recruitment department too, bringing in PNG star Mackenzie Yei as well as Super League players Chris Hankinson, Riley Dean, Elijah Taylor and Kyle Evans. It all points to a very productive season for Featherstone.

2. Bradford Bulls

The optimism around Odsal at present is as great as it has been in the past decade. Head coach Mark Dunning has done a brilliant job in the galvanising the playing group after a disappointing 2022, whilst the new recruitment board featuring the likes of Brian Noble and Nigel Wood have done tremendously well to add quality and quantity to a squad that is now pushing for Super League. Leeds Rhinos pair Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson have joined the Bulls, linking up Michael Lawrence and Tom Holmes as off-season recruits.

3. Toulouse Olympique

A few days ago, Toulouse Olympique would have been placed in second position. However, considering the French club have named just 19 players in their 2023 squad, depth will be a major issue going forward. Of course, Toulouse’s dual-registration agreement with the Catalans Dragons will help, but having just 19 players of their own may not be enough to force a top two finish, especially with the calibre of their rivals’ squads. That being said, the signing of halfback Josh Ralph is a shrewd one.

4. Halifax Panthers

Always at the top end of the Championship table, Halifax Panthers will be in the play-offs once more in 2023. Head coach Simon Grix has built a superb culture at the West Yorkshire club whilst the signing of Ton Inman, Jake Maizen, Will Maher and Eribe Doro will certainly help Fax’s ambitions.

5. Widnes Vikings

Ah yes, John Kear! One of the best man-managers in the game, the former Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC and Batley Bulldogs boss endured a difficult season in 2022 with the Bradford Bulls, but he has stepped into a new challenge at Widnes. Bringing in the likes of Kyle Amor, Jordan Johnstone and Kieran Dixon from Super League sides will help raise the standards around the DCBL Stadium whilst signing Tom Gilmore from Batley is a shrewd one considering the halfback’s importance for the Bulldogs in recent seasons.

6. Keighley Cougars

Keighley Cougars are not in the Championship to mess about – they are here to cause some damage. You don’t sign the likes of Luke Gale, Ben Crooks, Mark Ioane and Thomas Doyle and expect to be a bottom-half Championship side, with head coach Rhys Lovegrove outlining a superb playing style that sent them unbeaten in League One in 2023. There is a major feel-good factor surrounding Cougar Park at present and a play-off position is certainly not out of the equation.