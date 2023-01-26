Hull KR make major off-field appointments as Super League club expands ever further

HULL KR have made another giant stride off the field with the appointment of solicitor and healthcare entrepreneur Ian Richardson as a Non-Executive Director of the club.

Richardson joins the recently announced David Kilburn and James McNicol to the newly formed board of directors, alongside Chair Paul Sewell, the club’s Chief Executive, Paul Lakin, and Robins’ owner Neil Hudgell.

Born in Hessle, and brought up in Walkington, Ian has family connections to and a deep rooted support for the club and said: ‘I’ve always had a real fondness for the club, my Father was a great supporter and I hope to be able to contribute to the success of the club going forward.

‘I’ve always tracked the club’s progress and remained in contact with Neil Hudgell. So when Neil and Paul Lakin approached me to ask if I would play a part in driving the club to new heights in the coming years, I was honoured and delighted to accept,” Richardson told the Hull KR website.

‘I’m a solicitor by trade, however since 2002 I’ve gone in my own direction to build and sell a number of businesses in the healthcare sector, so I will hopefully bring that entrepreneurial spirit to my role on the board.’

In addition to Ian, the club are pleased to announce that Andy Steele will join the club as a Financial Consultant to the board. Andy founded the rapidly expanding 360 Chartered Accountants in 2010, and have supported the club as sponsors for over 12 years.

Hull KR Chair Paul Sewell is delighted to add more key pieces to the jigsaw of the newly formed board and said: “Ian is an experienced and talented businessman who’s return to the area will compliment and add to our Board. His track record in health, beauty and wellbeing speaks for itself. We are looking forward to his, and Andy’s, input at the Robins.”