Predicting the end 2025 Super League table

WE are over halfway through the 2025 Super League season and the league table has already taken shape with Hull KR leading the way and Salford Red Devils propping up the rest of the 11 sides.

As we look towards the business end of the season, however, things can change as injuries, suspensions and form take their toll.

So, what will the 2025 Super League table look like come the end of the season?

1. Hull KR

The League Leaders’ Shield is now Hull KR’s to lose with Rovers sitting pretty in first. Willie Peters’ side have lost just once in 2025 so far – and that was to second-placed Wigan Warriors who, at this point in the season, sit just two points behind. If Peters can keep his main stars fit and injury-free, then it’s not out of the question for the East Yorkshire club to win the treble.

2. Wigan Warriors

It’s a two-horse race for top position in Super League and Wigan will just miss out against their formidable Hull KR opponents. However, the Warriors look far too strong to relinquish second place against any side below them with head coach Matt Peet continuing to inspire his chargers to bigger and better things. It also wouldn’t be a shock to see Rovers and Wigan compete in the Grand Final like in 2024, either.

3. Leeds Rhinos

Credit to Brad Arthur, he has turned things around at Headingley and transformed Leeds Rhinos into a well-drilled defensive unit that has a number of potent attacking threats in the shape of Jake Connor, Lachie Miller and Brodie Croft. The Rhinos currently sit in third and are one of the form sides of the competition. WRite the Rhinos off at your peril.

4. Leigh Leopards

Again, tipping Leigh Leopards to finish fourth when they already sit in fourth doesn’t take a magician to work out, but Adrian Lam’s side are quietly going under the radar. The Leopards are not in any conversations about potentially winning a trophy and that has been used to Leigh’s advantage with nine wins from 14 games. Even more concerning for the Leopards’ rivals, they haven’t even been firing on all cylinders.

5. Wakefield Trinity

Currently in seventh position, Wakefield Trinity are just two points behind St Helens in fifth. There was a question mark over Trinity and how they would fare in Super League following a season in the Championship, but Daryl Powell has managed to inspire his players to be a mid-table side as things stand – and Trinity have been a few points here and there from winning more games in 2025.

6. St Helens

It’s been another disappointing year for St Helens who went out of the Challenge Cup early on and who are fighting for a top six spot in Super League. With Jack Welsby out for the long-term, Saints head coach Paul Wellens has had to come up with new ways for his side to score points. Saints are inconsistent, but they look well-placed to finish inside the play-offs – just.

7. Hull FC

Hull FC have been a quandary in 2025. They started like a house on fire under new head coach John Cartwright but have tailed off in recent weeks. Now the Black and Whites are at risk of dropping out of the play-offs altogether. Injuries to Will Pryce and John Asiata won’t help their cause going into the business end of the season, hence the prediction of seventh here.

8. Warrington Wolves

A Challenge Cup Final loss could derail Warrington’s Super League season – notwithstanding the fact that the Wolves’ league campaign never really got going prior to their Wembley date. With key injuries plaguing Sam Burgess’ first-team, results have been inconsistent to say the least, and a play-off spot may be too far-fetched with the lack of firepower currently in the side.

9. Castleford Tigers

Currently tenth, Castleford appear well-placed to chase down ninth-placed Catalans, whose slippery slope looks to be turning into avalanche following the exit of head coach Steve McNamara. The Tigers are just two points behind the Dragons and Danny McGuire’s side look to be improving with every game. Big signings such as Tom Amone and Chris Atkin have also helped Castleford’s cause.

10. Catalans Dragons

It’s fair to say that Catalans have been the biggest disappointment of 2025 so far. With Steve McNamara gone, the Dragons appear to be slipping further under interim boss Joel Tomkins and hammerings against the likes of Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR haven’t done much to help the French side’s cause. They look devoid of ideas, team spirit and any kind of direction.

11. Huddersfield Giants

Only saved from last place by the financial disaster occupying Salford, Huddersfield have been abject to say the least this season. Injuries haven’t helped Luke Robinson in his first season as head coach, with key players such as Adam Clune, Tui Lolohea and George King facing long spells on the sidelines. The Giants have lacked that killer edge needed in close games, but they won’t finish bottom.

12. Salford Red Devils

It won’t come as a surprise to any rugby league fan that Salford are predicted to finish bottom after the season they have had. Head coach Paul Rowley has done a masterful job of maintaining a squad that can actually go out on the field and play after horrendous financial issues. With no light at the end of the tunnel as of yet, the Red Devils’ hopes of being competitive are not exactly high.