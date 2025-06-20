Midlands Hurricanes halfback signs new contract

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have agreed a new contract with halfback Sully Medforth to stay with the club until the end of 2027.

The 20-year-old, who initially joined Midlands on loan from Hull FC last season before making a permanent move, has played eleven times this year for League One’s second-placed side.

Hurricanes coach Mark Dunning said: “Sully is still a young man playing a pivotal role in our squad, and we’re excited to see him continue to develop and mature in his role. We will nurture him carefully in pursuit of his full potential.”

Medforth joins forward Tom Wilkinson in signing a two-year extension at the Alexander Stadium.